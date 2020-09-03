Join the Student Investment Committee (SIC)

The Student Investment Committee (SIC) is preparing for the start of the new year, and would like to share two exciting ways to get involved with the organization. SIC is the largest student organization at Middlebury and is the premier investment club on campus. This year, the committee aims to create a warm and collaborative community in which students learn to become skilled personal investors and successful financial services industry professionals. SIC provides extensive technical and networking career prep to ensure you land your dream job/internship! You can learn more about SIC here: https://middsic.weebly.com/

You are also invited to apply to become Industry Group Leaders for the 2020-2021 academic year here: https://forms.gle/uBwproVdD5dTFcZq8.

SIC oversees a portfolio in excess of $1 million, with Industry Group Leaders directly managing all of our holdings in their specified industry and leading a team of analysts to learn and generate potential investment ideas. All are encouraged to apply regardless of experience level. Please feel free to reach out to sic@middlebury.edu with any questions.

2020-2021 Industry Groups:

Consumer Retail

(Renewable) Energy

Financials

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Industrials

Technology, Media, & Telecom