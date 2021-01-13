Join Panelists to Discuss the State of Global Security and Great Power Relations -1/27 @ 6:30 PM EST

As the relative power of the United States’ global competitors increases, key aspects of global security rest increasingly on the capacity of great powers—China, the EU, India, Japan, Russia, and the United States— to cooperate in tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Among these are climate change, cyber security, illicit trafficking, pandemics, proliferation, and terrorism. Because of their transnational nature, collaboration amongst great powers is essential to address these challenges; yet cooperation is hardly guaranteed. Can adversarial relationships be set aside, frayed alliances restored, and old arrangements re-purposed to achieve the broader common good?

On January 27, at 6:30 p.m. EST, the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC, in collaboration with the Middlebury Professional Network and the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs, will host Live From DC: Global Security and Great Power Relations, a discussion among professionals who have a variety of vantage points on these and other transnational security issues and possible solutions.

This discussion will be conducted via Zoom webinar, connecting the professional guests with students from both the Middlebury and Monterey campuses, as well as, alumni and parents of the Middlebury community. The panelists include: