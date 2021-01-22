Join Morgan Stanley for 2022 Summer Analyst Recruiting Kick-Off

Morgan Stanley is excited to announce the kick-off of their 2022 Summer Analyst Virtual Recruiting Season. Current sophomores and freshmen are invited to join the Leaders & Learning Virtual Series, where you will learn more about Morgan Stanley, its people and culture.



By registering for these events, you will also receive access to the Morgan Stanley Recruiting Hub, the online portal that will help you navigate the upcoming MS recruiting season.



Please register for these events via the link below. You will receive an email in advance of each virtual session with login details as well as information on accessing the Recruiting Hub.

LEADERS & LEARNING SERIES – Click Here to register for the series by Wednesday, February 3.

Morgan Stanley Presents Carla Harris, Vice Chairman

Monday, February 8 │ 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. EDT

Morgan Stanley Presents Tom Nides, Vice Chairman

Wednesday, February 17 │ 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. EDT

Morgan Stanley as a Business

February │ Date & Time to be confirmed

MORGAN STANLEY RECRUITING HUB

We are excited to announce the launch of Morgan Stanley’s Recruiting Hub. In addition to the Leaders & Learning Series, this online portal will host information on upcoming events, session replays, recruiting resources, application details, and more. Your login details will be provided in conjunction with event details following your registration.

To learn more, please visit morganstanley.com/people-opportunities.

Questions? Email mscampusrecruiting@morganstanley.com.

Morgan Stanley is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversifying its workforce (M/F/Disability/Vet).