Join Midd2Midd TODAY!

First-Years and transfer students – we want to share an important resource with you: Midd2Midd.

Midd2Midd is Middlebury’s online platforms that facilitates mentoring, networking, and outreach across the Middlebury community. We recently sent YOU an invitation to join and we encourage you to activate your account and complete your profile.

Our programs include:

MiddMentors —Be a mentor. Find a mentor. Lets you find a dedicated alumni mentor for conversations and advice on careers, exploring what’s next, and navigating life at Middlebury.

Check your Middlebury email for a personal invitation to join.

Returning students: Remember to update and complete your Midd2Midd profile and then begin connecting with others!