Join Midd alums at Brooks Hill Partners

Brooks Hill Partners is a growing strategy consulting and seed stage investment firm that partners with, and invests in, passionate and driven companies and entrepreneurs. The firm is focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, and works collaboratively with management teams to provide the strategic and analytical resources needed to organically create value and foster growth. Brooks Hill Partners business model allows the firm to bridge the gap between the expertise of large corporations and the innovation of start-up entrepreneurs.

Brooks Hill provides a unique opportunity for Middlebury grads to be an integral part of the firm’s life sciences consulting work and gain exposure to seed stage investments in innovative healthcare companies. This position offers qualified candidates the opportunity to take on immediately challenging and rewarding roles.

Please feel free to reach out to Wilson Brown ’19 with questions.