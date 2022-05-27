JOB with Vermont Natural Resources Council

“We’re looking to add a Community Energy Coordinator to our team this fall. While the position is managed through Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB) as part of the AmeriCorps program, the chosen candidate will play an invaluable role on our Energy and Climate team as the lead organizer of our VECAN network. The Community Energy Coordinator helps communities across Vermont play a leadership role in meeting the state’s comprehensive energy and climate targets and supports/expands the network of all-volunteer town energy committees. The term of service begins September 7, 2022 and ends August 19, 2023, but we’re only accepting applications through June 30, 2022.”

Learn more here: https://vnrc.org/join-our-team/

Apply here: https://my.americorps.gov/mp/listing/viewListing.do?fromSearch=true&id=104813