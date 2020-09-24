J-term internship with Federal Court Judge Burroughs in Boston

This is a unique chance to work closely with a Midd alum and learn more about the inner-workings of a courtroom and the justice system. This opportunity will expose you to assisting the Law Clerks and Law Interns with criminal and civil cases. You may be called upon to work on writing and research projects, as well as administrative tasks. Because of the current circumstances this opportunity will be all remote. The opportunity to be in-person in the court and chambers will not be available, which is different than years past. There are still opportunities for some observation as many things are going forward on zoom, but the opportunity for personal interaction with people in chambers will be reduced to practically nothing.

Here is more information about Judge Burroughs for your information. Judge Burroughs received her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Burroughs was a partner in the Boston law firm of Nutter McClennen & Fish. Before entering private practice, she served in the Boston and Philadelphia offices of the United States Attorney’s Office. During her sixteen years as an Assistant United States Attorney, Judge Burroughs developed trial and investigation expertise in sophisticated white collar and economic crimes.

