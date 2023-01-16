Interested in Farming, Climate Change, Research & Communal Living thru a Jewish Framework?

There are still 1-3 spots still open at the Zumwalt Acres farm spring apprenticeship.

WHERE: Sheldon, IL

WHEN: March – June

COMPENSATION: housing, food, and a monthly stipend*

RESPONSIBILITIES: tend the land, live in community, and advocate for a more just & resilient future

*monthly stipend will depend on the size of our community, but will be between $375-500/mo

INTERESTED? Go to zumwaltacres.org for more information and our application!

Feel free to contact Remi at (rwelbel[at]middlebury.edu) or phone (773-569-8824) if you’re interested or have questions.