Integrity Initiatives International – job via alum, very special

Integrity Initiatives International (III) is looking for a Special Assistant to work with our Chair, Judge Mark Wolf, in Boston beginning in June, 2023.

Integrity Initiatives International (III) is dedicated to strengthening the enforcement of criminal laws to punish and deter leaders who are corrupt and regularly violate human rights.



The Special Assistant to the Chair of III is a unique opportunity for a new or recent graduate to gain experience working closely with III’s partners, who include leading international jurists, former cabinet ministers, and civil society leaders, among other prominent individuals from around the world.



The position is temporary for 15 months, after which time there is the possibility of an extension or the transition to regular employee based on III’s needs. For the exceptional candidate, there may be opportunities for significant professional growth as the scope of III’s work expands. Please note that we can only consider applicants authorized to work in the U.S.

For more information and to apply: https://careers-tsne.icims.com/jobs/2235/special-assistant-to-the-chair/job