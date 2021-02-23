CCI Sponsored – Integrate Chinese Life Summer Cohort Internship Program – Info Session Thu 3/4 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Patrick Devereux ’15, Program Director at Integrate Chinese Life (ICL)!

The ILC Summer Cohort Internship Program is a unique opportunity to take on a project-based internship with American and international companies in China; work and recreate virtually with other Middlebury students in a cohort, and work with innovative companies to develop new skills and build valuable connections and experience for your future job search.

ICL will organize a 5-week virtual internship and cultural immersion program for Middlebury students in connection with Shanghai and Sino-American companies and institutions. This program aims to develop modern digital skills and remote team working abilities while offering a resilient solution to discover China despite travel restrictions.

Join us to hear more about this great internship opportunity for Middlebury students.