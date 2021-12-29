IHS Markit offers Summer Internships and New Grad opportunities

IHS Markit is now accepting applications for their Americas 2022 Summer Internship program and Graduate openings! More specifically, they are looking for exceptional students to hire in for offices across the Americas to support Financial Services, Energy & Natural Resources, and Transportation divisions. If any of the below streams interest you, you’re encouraged you to apply via Handshake and the Early Careers site.

📡 Technology

If you are passionate about solving challenging technical problems and have a desire to work in technology, this is the stream for you. There are opportunities in software development and full stack developer roles.



🤝 Client Services

Building and maintaining strong customer relationships is key to IHS Markit’s success. If you are interested in being front line support for global customers, liaising with clients, managing relationships, analyzing and troubleshooting complications and ensuring products are best leveraged, this stream is for you.



💻 Research & Analysis

Understanding the latest trends and leveraging sharp analytical skills and specialized industry expertise, IHS Markit analysts deliver the data rich insights that guide clients in long term decision making. If you are passionate about building the story behind the data, and becoming an industry or product specialist, then this stream is for you.



📈 Sales

Building and maintaining strong customer relationships is key to our success. If you are interested in being in a customer facing role, where you can impact the quality of the relationships IHS Markit builds, the Sales application stream is for you.