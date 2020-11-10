IHS Markit – Careers in Financial Information

Thursday, November 19, 2020

6:00-7:00 p.m.

IHS Markit is a global leader in information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company partners with clients in business, finance and government to help them see the big picture with unrivaled insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit serves more than 50,000 key customers in over 140 countries, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

This event will be most relevant to juniors and seniors seeking opportunities for summer 2021, but all students are encouraged to attend.

Guests for this session will include:

Steve Halloran ’94 , SVP Strategy and Business Management, Financial Services

Sujatha Menon Zafar '94 , Diversity Equity, and Inclusion Programs Lead, Financial Services

Simon Higgins '20 , Strategy and Operations Analyst

Maggie Quinn Walker, Global Head of HR Enablement

The Midd Careers in Finance “Virtual Trek” is co-sponsored by the Student Investment Committee (SIC), Middlebury Women on Wall St. (MiddWOW), and the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI).