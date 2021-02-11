IHS Markit Career Showcase: Finding Your Passion & Purpose at IHS Markit

Our alumni at IHS Markit are excited to invite you to the IHS Markit Career Showcase on February 16th 9am EST. This is an opportunity for you to learn more about the firm and interact with several business leaders throughout the day on various topics. Should you wish to RSVP please click the link below. (Google Chrome browser required):https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=L2wVwbujxE-sBz6rltqNEKjpRODaGRZGo3pynQ3AByZUQk9EWEkzVkQwOTNUQkFQWkUyV0hOQ1NTSi4u
Once you RSVP, you will be contacted directly by IHS Markit with more details on how to attend the virtual event.
AGENDA
Welcome to “IHS Markit Career Showcase”
- Welcome & Intro Remarks- Eduardo Lansberg
- IHS Markit commitment to Early Careers- Adam Kansler
About IHS Markit
- IHS Markit Overview- Ed Chidsey and Tamara Oprea
- Energy & Natural Resources Business Insight- Brian Crotty
- Financial Services Business Insight- Eric Maldonado
- Transportation Business Insight- Kathy Schroeder
- Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Update- Dessi Berhane-Silassie
Career Advice and Skills Session Part I
- Justin Wolfe- Interview Prep
- McEvans Francois- Interview Skills
- David Del Zotto- Transitioning from College to Career
- Jason Oury- Leveraging LinkedIn to Start Your Career
Career Advice and Skills Session Part II
- John Barneson- How to Stand out in a Crowd
- Jenn Theiss- Finance to FinTech
- Danielle Davis- Culture at IHS Markit
- John Cowan- The Power of Mentoring
Live Fireside Chat: Starting Your Career at IHS Markit
- Hosted by Sheldon R. Miller ft. Early Careers Grad Alumni
The Journey from College to Corporate
- Bobby Lewis- Adulting “From the Dorm to Desk”
- KJ Fon-Ndikum- Team Building “Being a Corporate Captain”
- Morris Nadjar- Taking Initiative “How to Hit the Ground Running”
- Brooke Kennedy- Making an Impact “Seize Opportunity”
Closing Remarks
- Wrap up and How to apply- Noha Baltagi