How to Write a Finance Internship Resume with No Work Experience

Brian DeChesare of Mergers and Inquisitions recently published useful resume writing tips for students with little experience who seek finance internships. From where I sit, this is a MUST READ for all first year and sophomore students seeking opportunities in financial services.

Click here to get Brian’s tutorial on how to write a finance internship resume with no real work experience, including an example “resume makeover.”

We’re already hearing from banks who are prepping for Summer 2024 recruiting. Do not delay work on your resume. CCI is here to help with this process. Visit with one of our peer career advisors for a resume review and make sure to book an appointment with me via Handshake to discuss your goals.