Hot Summer Research Intern Opportunity

FCLTGlobal is a global not-for-profit organization based in Boston dedicated to rebalancing investment and business decision-making toward the long-term objectives of funding economic growth and creating a more sustainable economy.

Focusing Capital on the Long Term began in 2013 as an initiative of CPP Investments and McKinsey & Company, which together with BlackRock, Dow, and Tata Sons founded FCLTGlobal in July 2016.

More information is available at www.fcltglobal.org.



FCLTGlobal is seeking 1-2 individuals to join the research team as a summer intern. This is an exciting opportunity to produce independent research, gain access to real-world corporate and finance decision makers, and acquire high-profile mentors.

Summer interns will be assigned a mentor to guide them through their research project and act as an advisor throughout their internship. Summer interns will interact with the research team, Managing Directors, and FCLTGlobal Members. The internship will culminate with a presentation of the project to the Senior Team, including CEO Sarah Williamson.

At the beginning of the summer, the intern will be assigned to a current research project. Potential research projects include climate finance; investigating the influence the composition of foreign versus domestic shareholders might have on stewardship behaviors; and exploring saving models from around the world to design a new model for a more inclusive 21st century.

Most of the intern’s time will be spent developing and collaborating on foundational research and analysis for these high-impact projects. Project-related work may include collaborating directly with FCLTGlobal’s Member organizations as well as academics, other think tanks or NGOs, and practitioners. The intern will also contribute more broadly to the evolution of FCLTGlobal, including by staying engaged with media coverage and public discussions on topics of long-term and sustainable capitalism, and writing relevant content for our member newsletters and other communications.

A TYPICAL DAY AT FCLTGLOBAL

A typical day as a research intern at FCLTGlobal may include synthesizing government data on income inequality via Excel, performing in-depth literature reviews and summaries of economic research, and participating in video calls to collaborate with subject matter experts from FCLTGlobal’s Member organizations.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTS AND EXPERIENCE

FCLTGlobal combines the energy of a small start-up organization with the reach of a global network of top-tier Members companies and investors. As such, the successful candidate will display independence, creativity, passion, and an entrepreneurial spirit. Candidates must demonstrate comfort working independently and with ambiguity. Candidates should possess:

Research skills (qualitative and/or quantitative) as demonstrated by academic studies (i.e., projects, exams, papers); the ability to communicate findings in a practical and action-ready manner for decision makers; a track record of analyzing problems critically;

Demonstrated ability to conceptualize, structure and execute projects, and to translate research and conceptual work into meaningful recommendations and products that can be easily understood by diverse audiences;

Strong verbal communication skills and ability to work within teams;

Experience preparing written outputs in Word and PowerPoint, familiarity with Excel is desired, but is not required;

Accountable, with a strong sense of professionalism and integrity, and ability to work well in an open and collaborative environment;

Leadership experience on campus; involvement in campus consulting or business organizations would be desired but is not required.

COMPENSATION AND DURATION

This internship may be conducted through virtual work arrangements or in person at FCLTGlobal’s office at 31 St. James Avenue in Boston’s Back Bay (depending on Massachusetts COVID-19 work guidelines). The internship will be a paid position for 10 weeks with a flexible start-date beginning in early June.