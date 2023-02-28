CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Lots and lots of internships and jobs in social impact on Handshake:

ImageResearcher (Native Chinese/English Fluency) – RemoteGlobal Energy MonitorCovina, California, United States
ImageData Analyst InternAHA FoundationAustin, Texas, United States and 7 more
ImageHoward Gray, Jr. Climate, Equity and Justice Internship Acadia CenterBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 3 more 
ImageSummer 2023 Energy and Climate Data Analysis Internship Acadia CenterProvidence, Rhode Island, United States and 3 more 
ImageCommunity Services & Resettlement Intern, IINE LowellInternational Institute of New EnglandLowell, Massachusetts, United States
ImageGreenbelt Health Unit InternNational Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)Greenbelt, Maryland, United States 
ImageCRDIP Collections Assistant – Fort Vancouver National Historic SiteAmerican Conservation ExperienceVancouver, British Columbia, Canada 
ImageINTERN – ENVIRONMENT AFFAIRS (United Nations Environment Programme)MIIS External OpportunitiesGeneva, Geneva, Switzerland 
ImageEducation Member – Klondike Gold Rush National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceSkagway, Alaska, United States 
Image2023 Summer Intern – Public Health Programs, CRVSVital StrategiesNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageGovernment Relations InternWilderness Society, TheWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageGraduate Remote Innovation InternThe Nature ConservancyNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageResearch Associate Intern, Economic Participation and the EnvironmentFHI 360Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageStrategy and Innovation InternFHI 360Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageSecurity Operations Intern (Summer, 2023)Concentric AdvisorsKirkland, Washington, United States 
ImageConservation Planning InternMDCKirksville, Missouri, United States 
ImageSummer Camp InternBrandywine Red Clay AllianceWest Chester, Pennsylvania, United States 
ImageMax Kampelman Summer FellowshipCommission on Security and Cooperation in EuropeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
ImageGovernment Affairs Spring/Summer 2023 InternshipThe Ferguson Group, LLC.Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageRPA 2023 Summer InternshipsRegional Plan AssociationNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageEnvironmental Internship Summer 2023Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT)Boston, Massachusetts, United States 
ImageSummer InternshipTurning GreenSausalito, California, United States 
ImageBlueberry Hill Outdoor Center Summer 2023 Mapping Intern Blueberry Hill Outdoor CenterGoshen, Vermont, United States
ImageCommunications Intern – Summer 2023Political Research AssociatesBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 7 more
ImageArtists at Risk Connection (ARC) International Programs InternshipPEN AmericaNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageArtists at Risk Connection (ARC) Protection Programs Internship PEN AmericaNew York City, New York, United States
ImageUndergraduate Remote Innovation InternThe Nature ConservancyNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageTrails Member: Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceWoodstock, Vermont, United States
ImageEnvironmental Education InternshipWestport River Watershed AllianceWestport, Massachusetts, United States
Image2023 Blackstone Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Summer AnalystBlackstoneNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageProject Team of GCIC Global Climate Changemaker ChallengeGlobal Climate Innovation CenterNew York City, New York, United States
ImageSocial Media CoordinatorEmPower SolarIsland Park, New York, United States
ImageCommunity Investment Trust Governance Research InternMercy CorpsPortland, Oregon, United States 
ImageSummer 2023 Computer Science/GIS Intern (hybrid remote/in-person)Treeline TerrainsMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
ImageIntern, Right of Way/GISDairyland Power CooperativeLa Crosse, Wisconsin, United States
ImageAsset Management InternCypress Creek RenewablesWashington, District of Columbia, United States and 1 more
ImageData, Research and Reporting Internship Highland Electric FleetsBeverly, Massachusetts, United States
ImageDepartment of Energy, Political Student Volunteer InternshipUS Department of Energy – Energy Efficiency and Renewable EnergyWashington, District of Columbia, United States
ImagePutney School Farm InternThe Putney School -Summer Arts ProgramPutney, Vermont, United States
ImagePublic Citizen Advocacy Internship Summer 2023 Public CitizenWashington, District of Columbia, United States
ImageClimate Solutions InternWilderness Society, TheWashington, District of Columbia, United States and 1 more
ImageIntern- Global ExchangeWorld Learning1015 15th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
