Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs


by

Below are some of the latest opportunities to enter Handshake in the areas of social impact. In addition, for a full listing of what’s in Handshake based on application deadlines, click HERE.

Environment, Sustainability, Renewable Energy:

Plastic Program InternshipClimeCo CorporationState College, Pennsylvania, United States and 1 more 
Technology InternKey Capture EnergyAlbany, New York, United States 
Summer Associate- DG AccountingEDP Renewables North AmericaNew York City, New York, United States 
Data Analyst Intern/Coop, Renewables ModelingPower Advocate, Inc.Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Investments AssociateSol SystemsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Marketing InternNew Frontier DataWashington, District of Columbia, United States

Middlebury & Vermont:

Maple Broadband Summer InternMaple Broadband – Addison County Communications Union DistrictMiddlebury, Vermont, United States 
MVP DeveloperCommonSpace SocietyMiddlebury, Vermont, United States 
Startup B Corp TeamCommonSpace SocietyMiddlebury, Vermont, United States

Nonprofits, Social Services, Community Development, Gender & Racial Equity:

Government Affairs InternReading PlusWinooski, Vermont, United States
CUP Summer InternshipsThe Center for Urban PedagogyNew York City, New York, United States
Research Assistant (Temporary: Summer 2021 Position)Center for WorkLife Law, University of California Hastings College of the LawSan Francisco, California, United States

International Development & Affairs, Global Health & Policy:

COVID-19 and Government Relations Research InternRefugees InternationalWashington, District of Columbia, United States
ACE Summer Fellow: Central & Latin America Foreign PolicyAlliance for Citizen EngagementCambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Summer Business Team InternForeign PolicyWashington, District of Columbia, United States
International Trade Administration – US Commercial Service – DC Student Internship ProgramUS Department of Commerce – International Trade Administration – HeadquartersWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Research Participation Opportunities at the FDA/NCTRUS Food and Drug Administration (FDA)Jefferson, Arkansas, United States

