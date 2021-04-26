Hot Handshake Education Internships & Jobs

Check out this curated list of education opportunities, including K-12, higher ed, fellowships, other non-profits, policy, international and ed technology on Handshake – Click HERE.

at Polygence – Polygence is an EdTech startup founded by academics and educators Jin Yun Chow (Princeton ‘17; Stanford ‘23) and Janos Perczel (Cambridge ‘12; MIT ‘18). Middlebury alumnae, Staci Hill ’15 works there and would love to see more Middkids! They are an online research mentorship academy for students in middle and high school. They match their students with academic and industry experts to complete bite-sized research projects. Deadline is this Friday! Secondary Capital Teaching Resident (5th-12th grade) at KIPP NYC – The Capital Teaching Residency is a nationally recognized, highly selective teacher training program that provides a pathway for new teachers to develop into outstanding educators. The Capital Teaching Residency is a three year program. Residents spend their first year of this commitment – their residency year – training in a KIPP DC classroom with a lead teacher and completing relevant coursework.

EVENT:

April 28, 2021, 7:00-8:00 PM – Education Studies Information Session: Are you curious about the Education Studies majors and minor? Faculty and current students will answer all of your questions at this zoom meeting. Email Trish Dougherty, trish@middlebury.edu for an invitation.