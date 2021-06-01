Hiring Engagement Fellows for the 2021-2022 Academic Year!

Are you interested in serving as a CCI ambassador, helping to share CCI programs and resources with fellow students and positively contribute to the CCI brand and mission?

Do you have some experience with marketing and promotion -OR- a passion for social media campaign strategies, creation, and content ideation?

Are you a Sophomore, Junior, or Senior who wants to help prepare students to translate their Middlebury experience into a successful pursuit of their post-graduate goals?

Then consider applying to be a Peer Career Engagement Fellow for the 2021-2022 Academic year!