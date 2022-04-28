Head First! Join the SGA and CCI at our LinkedIn Event on Tuesday, May 3rd

Dive head first into improving your professional portfolio and get your headshot in Axinn on May 3rd @ 5-7:30 PM. Come dressed for success and get your headshot taken by a professional photographer. Running from class and don’t have time? The CCI wardrobe will be there to help with dress shirts, combs, and mirrors.

The CCI and SGA Student Affairs and DEI Committees have partnered to bring a variety of stations to help YOU personalize your professional brand. Visit our LinkedIn Review station, meet with a Peer Career Advisor to help with your resume, and learn about Middlebury’s Midd2Midd network. Join us for some music and charcuterie boards and try your luck at winning some prizes!

*This event is partially funded by SGA JusticeProjects.