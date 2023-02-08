Have YOU registered for the Vermont Virtual Job Fair? There is still time!

WHEN: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm EDT

WHERE: Online…in Handshake!

Employers will host one-on-one and group sessions at the fair to discuss jobs and internships. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet employers who want to hire Middlebury students.

Work in Vermont at one of the state’s top employers! This virtual recruiting event is open to ALL STUDENTS & ALUMS who go to/have gone to school in the state of Vermont. Recruiters from a diverse range of industries want to connect with you about open jobs and internships that are a great match for college students and grads.

This event is for All Majors & Class Years and has opportunities for everyone!

Space is limited. Register today to secure your spot!

If you’re looking for more guidance on navigating a virtual career search, we are here for you! The CCI team is available to help you before, during, and after the fair.

Don’t hesitate to email any questions or schedule an appointment with your career advisor.