Harvard Business School MBA Presentation

Do you know where an MBA can take you? Open your mind to the breadth of career opportunities available in business and feel the flexibility of the MBA degree. It’s not about one position or one industry. It’s about the evolution of your career path and how the Harvard Business School MBA prepares you for whatever role you choose – both in the immediate future and the years ahead. HBS offers three programs for college students that could be of interest to you, including two preview experiences (Peek Weekend and the Summer Venture in Management Program) and the 2+2 deferred admissions process for college seniors who are ready to apply to an MBA program. Please join Jonathan Shepherd, Middlebury 1995, to learn more.

Thursday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. in Axinn 229