Goldman Sachs Virtual Possibilities Summit

At Goldman Sachs, we believe who you are makes you better at what you do. We seek out people with all types of skills, interests and experiences. So whether you’ve been trading penny stocks since the eighth grade or have never imagined a career in finance, there’s a place for you here.

For us, it’s all about bringing together people who are curious, collaborative and have the drive to make things possible for our clients and communities. Expand your personal network, cultivate top industry skills, and explore the wealth of opportunities available at Goldman Sachs. Applications for our 2022 Possibilities Summits are open and we want YOU to apply!

As a program participant, you will:

Learn how to craft your “story of self” to showcase your unique assets

Sharpen your technical skills through our Level Up series

Connect with our divisions to find the role that best leverages your strengths

Participate in interactive workshops aimed at enhancing your resume and interview skills

Build connections with GS professionals and program participants

2022 Virtual Possibilities Summit

Program Dates: Virtual three-week program in February 2022

Application Deadline: Sunday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Program Eligibility: When filling out your application, we encourage you to select all programs you are interested in and eligible for:

Undergraduate students graduating between December 2022 – June 2024

Black Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate students that identify as Black

Diverse Abilities | Undergraduate students that identify as having a disability

Hispanic/Latinx Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate students that identify as Hispanic/Latinx

LGBTQ+ Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate students that identify as LGBTQ+

Veteran’s Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate military veteran students

Women’s Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate students that identify as women

Undergraduate students graduating between December 2023 & June 2024

Engineering Possibilities Summit | Undergraduate students that identify as Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Native American, or women and are interested in pursuing careers in engineering, including software engineering, systems engineering, cyber security, and quantitative strategist

*Select students will have the opportunity to interview for a 2023 Summer or New Analyst role

Apply Now

Use this link above or visit our events portal Create an account or login to an existing account and search for “2022 Possibilities Summit” Complete your registration by filling out the candidate questionnaire and uploading your resume

Have a question or need accommodations? Reach out to diversityrecruiting@gs.com