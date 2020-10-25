Goldman Sachs: Curious, collaborative and driven? Let’s chat.

See yourself here.

Goldman Sachs is committed to diversity and seeks to empower

students to have successful careers in the financial services industry.

Our Exploratory Programs are interactive, multi-week virtual programs for undergraduate students. These programs are open to all majors and are designed to introduce students to the extensive range of career opportunities in the financial world.

As a participant, you will:

• Gain tangible resume-enhancing skills and tips through interactive workshops

• Network with various Goldman Sachs professionals and members of our Firmwide Inclusion Networks to hear more about their experiences and diverse backgrounds

• Have access to financial literacy courses from AYCO, Goldman Sachs’ financial counseling service

Select students will have the opportunity to interview for a 2022 Summer or New Analyst role.

Program Dates: February – June 2021

Application Deadline: Sunday, November 29 at 11:59pm ET.

Interested in our programs? Follow the links provided below to apply for all programs you are eligible for and interested in

For Exploratory Programs: Apply Here

For Undergrad Virtual Insight Series: Apply Here

Application Instructions:

Use the links above or visit our events portal at goldmansachs.com/careers/events Create an account or login to an existing account, and search “2021 Exploratory Programs” Register for the program by uploading your resume to your candidate profile. Upon registration, you will be asked to complete a questionnaire indicating your programs of interest. Please complete this immediately as it is a required step of the application.

Program Eligibility:

Please see below for program details and eligibility.

Undergrad Virtual Insight Series | Virtual | May – June | Apply Here

Undergraduates graduating between December 2022 – June 2024

*Applicants will hear back about their candidacy in mid-March

Exploratory Programs | Virtual | February – March | Apply Here

Undergraduates graduating between December 2021 – June 2023

Black Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as Black

Diverse Abilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as having a disability

Hispanic/Latinx Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as Hispanic/Latinx

LGBTQ+ Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as LGBTQ+

Veteran’s Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who are military veterans

Women’s Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as women

Undergraduates graduating between December 2022 – June 2023

Engineering Possibilities Summit | Undergraduates who identify as Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Native American, and/or women with an interest in pursuing careers in engineering, including software engineering, systems engineering, cyber security, and quantitative strategist

Have questions or need accommodations? Email us at diversityrecruiting@gs.com.

© 2020 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Goldman Sachs is an equal opportunity employment/affirmative action employer Female/Minority/Disability/Vet.