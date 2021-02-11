Global Affairs Career Forum on Feb 24

2021 Women’s Foreign Policy Group GLOBAL AFFAIRS CAREER FORUM registration is now open.

Wednesday, February 24th from 4:30-5:30 PM.

The program provides an opportunity to speak informally with international affairs experts to gain practical career advice and to ask their own questions about our mentors’ career paths and today’s global job market.

This year’s program will focus on careers in: Human Rights; Global Security, Defense, and Intelligence; International Development; State Department and Diplomacy; United Nations; Communications and Advocacy; and Peacebuilding and Democracy.

Space is limited and advance registration is REQUIRED.

Learn more and register: www.wfpg.org/virtual-mentees