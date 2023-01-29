Get ready for Barclays 2023 Discovery Programme!

Barclays needs people with unique, fresh and bold ideas to drive continual change. The Discovery programme brings students from all walks of life together to learn about the intern and graduate opportunities the firm offers and encourages you to picture yourself in the world of financial service.

This is an opportunity to explore a career at Barclays, the chance to find out a lot about the business world and to discover a bit about yourself. And, as you’ll gain a good understanding of the full selection of roles and opportunities offered, it’s a perfect stepping stone to an internship.

Join our Discovery programme and you’ll learn all about Barclays. You’ll also enjoy interacting with leaders at the firm through technical, soft skills and networking workshops.

What’s more, you’ll get the chance to be interviewed for and apply to join Barclays Summer Internships in 2024.

Find out more about Barclays undergraduate opportunities and apply to Barclays Discovery programme today.