Freddie Mac Portfolio Management and Capital Markets Analyst/Intern Info Session

Shape Your Future — Launch your career by doing more at Freddie Mac! The firm’s undergraduate analyst programs gives you the opportunity to take on a variety of challenging roles and make your mark on several projects. From day one, you’ll gain confidence, see your ideas take shape and build a network of people who are invested in your success.

Come join to hear about opportunities to work at Freddie Mac in a Portfolio Management and Capital Markets role. Analysts and Interns will have the opportunity to rotate through 10+ different desks and build a wide variety of skills in Fixed Income Valuation, Securitization, Mortgage Capital Markets and Portfolio Management.

Freddie Mac is a major player in the $13 trillion mortgage market guaranteeing over $3.3 trillion in mortgages. The Capital Markets division helps make home possible by pricing loans, managing credit and interest rate risk, and providing liquidity to the mortgage market to keep houses affordable.

September 19th at 6:00 p.m. – Virtual

Alumni Host: Parker Lotstein ’22, Portfolio Management and Capital Markets Analyst

By supporting the stability of the housing market and promoting housing affordability, everyone at Freddie Mac helps lead the industry forward. And that’s the best part of working at Freddie Mac — knowing that the work we do makes home possible for homebuyers and renters across the U.S.