For the 4th Summer, CCI is Proud to Partner with Team4Tech! Check Out This Great Summer Internship!

This summer, CCI is once again partnering with Team4Tech to provide a unique internship opportunity for Middlebury students to support our nonprofit partners in Africa.

For students interested in education, technology, and/or international development, who want to gain real world skills in helping devise and deliver remote solutions to educational NGOs, this is a valuable opportunity.

The eight-week project will kick off June 14 and end August 6, and students will be guided by Team4Tech staff through a human-centered design process as they work with our NGO partner.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EST

RSVP in Handshake.

