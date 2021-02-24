CCI Career Paths

For the 4th Summer, CCI is Proud to Partner with Team4Tech! Check Out This Great Summer Internship!


This summer, CCI is once again partnering with Team4Tech to provide a unique internship opportunity for Middlebury students to support our nonprofit partners in Africa.

For students interested in education, technology, and/or international development, who want to gain real world skills in helping devise and deliver remote solutions to educational NGOs, this is a valuable opportunity.

The eight-week project will kick off June 14 and end August 6, and students will be guided by Team4Tech staff through a human-centered design process as they work with our NGO partner.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EST
RSVP in Handshake.

