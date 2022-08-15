For Recent Graduates – Harvard Law School Program on Corporate Governance seeks Research Associate

The Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Law School (the “Program”) seeks to foster research and scholarship about corporate governance and facilitate discourse in this field among academics, practitioners, and policymakers. The Program has an entry-level opportunity for a Research Associate. The position is designed for recent college graduates who consider proceeding subsequently to professional or graduate school in law, public policy, business, or economics. The Research Associate is expected to work on various Program’s activities and projects, including its prominent online forum on corporate governance and its various research projects. To learn more about the position and to apply please visit the Harvard Career Services Website (Requisition number 59356BR). Please do not hesitate to reach out to Marzieh Noori at programcoordinator@corpgov.law.harvard.edu for any questions you may have.