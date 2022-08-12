Fall Campus Recruiting Starts NOW!

CCI’s fall campus recruiting line up for roles in finance is taking shape. Monitor Handshake closely for deadlines and events and respond early.

Audax Group, a middle-market buy-out private equity firm, seeks Summer 2023 Private Equity Analysts. Applications opened on August 1st and close on September 4 at 11:59 p.m. This role is open to students graduating between December 2023-May 2023.

Putnam Investments, an investment management firm, seeks Summer 2023 Equity Associates. Applications open on Aug. 15 and the deadline to apply is September 5 at 11:59 p.m. This role is open to students graduating between December 2023-August 2025.