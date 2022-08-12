CCI Career Paths

Fall Campus Recruiting Starts NOW!


CCI’s fall campus recruiting line up for roles in finance is taking shape. Monitor Handshake closely for deadlines and events and respond early.

  • Audax Group, a middle-market buy-out private equity firm, seeks Summer 2023 Private Equity Analysts. Applications opened on August 1st and close on September 4 at 11:59 p.m. This role is open to students graduating between December 2023-May 2023.
  • Putnam Investments, an investment management firm, seeks Summer 2023 Equity Associates. Applications open on Aug. 15 and the deadline to apply is September 5 at 11:59 p.m. This role is open to students graduating between December 2023-August 2025.
