Exploring Graduate School in International Affairs – Panel on April 14

Come learn from a panel of graduate students and alums at a variety of top schools including MIIS, Fletcher, SIPA and more. If you’re curious if graduate school is the right move for you, this is the event to attend. Bring your questions. All students welcome.

Wednesday, April 14 at 7 pm. Click HERE to register in Handshake and get the zoom link.

Stay tuned for more details about the panel of alums with their names and bios coming soon. Also note this is the first of 4 events this spring in a series of events about graduate school. More details will be announced about graduate programs at MIIS in international development and policy, nonproliferation studies and translation.

This event and series is a collaboration between the Center for Careers and Internships, the Rohatyn Center for Global Affairs’ Student Advisory Board, the Model UN club at Middlebury, and the Student Council at MIIS.