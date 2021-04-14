Experience Summer in Vermont with one of the MiddWorks for Vermont PAID Internships!

Interested in making your mark in Vermont this summer? Experience SUMMER in VERMONT with one of these amazing MiddWorks for Vermont internships. The goal of these internships is for students to gain the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in making lasting change at the local or state level while working to further the mission of the organizations they will be serving.



There are some really wonderful internships posted now and more to come – apply by April 23rd and make an impact in Vermont this summer!