Environmental science PAID internship in Vermont

The Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) is excited to hire this summer a recent graduate who intends to pursue a career in environmental science or natural resources policy or law degree: the 2023 Mollie Beattie Internship.

Named in honor of the late Mollie Beattie, who served as Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from 1991 to 1996 following years of environmental service in Vermont, the Mollie Beattie Intern will help coordinate initiatives related to forest and wildlife conservation, land use planning, sustainable community development, water quality, and, if qualified, VNRC’s legal program.

VNRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and strongly encourages applications from candidates whose identities have been historically underrepresented in the environmental movement, including people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Hispanic or Latino, Asian or Pacific Islander, or people of color; people from marginalized economic backgrounds; and people living with disabilities.

While we anticipate that the work of the Mollie Beattie Internship may be performed largely remotely, we leave open the possibility for in-person work if the selected candidate and conditions allow. Please indicate your availability for such work in your letter of interest. All offers for employment are conditioned on the candidate complying with VNRC’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.



Compensation: Paid up to $6,000 for approximately 8-10 weeks of work

To Apply: Send a resume and letter of interest (addressed to the Mollie Beattie Internship Committee) to aconnizzo@vnrc.org. We strongly encourage early submissions, but all applications must be received by Friday, February 3. Materials sent via other means may not be considered. Learn more about VNRC here.