Entrepreneur and Midd alum Brian Bethke ’01 to give MiddVentures Talk

Join MiddVentures in welcoming Brian Bethke, a successful Midd alum and alpine ski racer back to campus. Come to hear his story of how he started two successful music businesses, Pigtronix and Supro, growing both into global masterpieces before selling them in 2020. Learn how he then became a member of the EO (Entrepreneur’s Organization). Brian brings his expertise and advice on how to successfully navigate this ever-changing world and his next big project. This session is open to all Middlebury students!

See you there!

Monday, April 4th, 7:00pm – 8:00 pm ET

Location: In-Person, On Campus – Room TBD

Find Brian on Midd2Midd and LinkedIn.

Email Josh Valentine for more details and to RSVP.