Enhance your resume through student employment opportunity

The Middlebury College Compass Team seeks a Communications Intern to begin work ASAP!

The Communications Intern will serve as a Compass ambassador, by positively contributing to the Compass vision of deepening students’ sense of belonging and contribution to thriving communities, while crafting meaningful lives filled with curiosity and authenticity. The Compass Communications Intern will share information about Compass programming and the “Insider’s Guide to Middlebury” to both students and faculty/staff mentors and campus partners. The Compass Intern will focus on the first-year experience in academic year 21-22, and will draw from their own personal experience at Middlebury College to create colorful and effective communications.