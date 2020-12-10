EACE invites students to take a virtual Road Trip to the Real World!

Participate in EACE’s 2021 Virtual Road Trips to the Real World! Road Trips offers college students the opportunity to attend a virtual employer site visit between January 12 – 28, 2021. Host companies will talk about their organization, industry, internships, and job opportunities. This is your chance to get the inside scoop and virtually get your foot in the door at 15 participating employers.

The registration is now open and closes on Thursday, December 31, 2020.Register today at eace.org/roadtrips

WHAT: An opportunity for students to learn first-hand about a career field, network with employers, and explore internship and job opportunities at 15 companies.

WHERE: Virtually: Connect from anywhere you have online access!

WHEN: Registration is open from November 9 – December 31, 2020. Site visits take place on one day between January 12 – 28, 2021. View the schedule and register at eace.org/roadtrips.

WHY: It will help you to think about life after college and the career paths that are available. After all, it is never too early to start thinking about your career!

SITES INCLUDE

The Road Trips virtual site visits cost $5.00 per site and are non-refundable. The 2021 virtual program is open to students of EACE members (Middlebury’s CCI is a member).

We look forward to seeing you on a Road Trip in January! If you have questions, please check the EACE website.