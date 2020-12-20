December 22nd Intro Networking Event with Goldman Sachs Middlebury Interest Group

The Goldman Sachs Middlebury Interest Group welcomes all students to an introductory networking event on Tuesday, December 22nd, at 3pm eastern. Current Middlebury students with internship and job offers at Goldman will be present to talk about banking, recruiting, and answer your questions about all things Goldman Sachs.

Please register at go/gsinterest for the Zoom link and to join our mailing list. Feel free to contact Rehan Zafar (rzafar@middlebury.edu) with any questions.

Agenda:

3:00-3:10 – Introductory remarks/IB overview

3:10-3:35 – Moderated Q&A

3:35-3:45 – Open Q&A

3:45-4:00 – Networking breakout rooms