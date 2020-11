The Product Manager role – Ideal for Liberal Arts Students!

We are excited to continue our FOURTH MIDDVantage series, Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises! The next episode in the series is:

Product Manager Role – Ideal for Liberal Arts Students with our guest Caroline Goodwin ’14, Senior Product Manager at PlacePass. Caroline was interviewed by Adam Wisco ’22.

Check out the latest episode (33 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.