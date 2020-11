We are excited to continue our fourth MIDDVantage series, Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises! The next episode in the series is:

People: Attracting and Retaining the Best Possible Talent with our guest Pete Steinle ’92, Partner at Lightspeed Ventures. Pete was interviewed by Lucas Cappelletti ’23.

Check out the latest episode (20 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.