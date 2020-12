We are excited to continue our fourth MIDDVantage series, Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises! The next episode in the series is:

Quantum Computing and Innovation in Large Organizations with our guest Nikitas Stamatopoulos ’07, Vice President Quantum Computing R&D at Goldman Sachs. Pete was interviewed by Graham Rainsby ’21.

Check out the latest episode (20 minutes) and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.