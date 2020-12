We are excited to continue our fourth MIDDVantage series, Exploring Careers in Innovation: Start-Ups to Larger Enterprises! The final episode in the series is:

Starting Your Own Company: Ideation, Lean Launchpad, Product-Market Fit, Go-To-Market Strategies, and Early Financing with our guest Craig Wilson ‘07.5, Managing Director at Data Future Lab. Craig was interviewed by Madeline Riordan ’22.

Check out the latest episode and keep an eye out for new episodes each week.