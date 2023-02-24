Consult to make the NYC subway system better

As the operator of the New York City subway and bus systems, as well as the LIRR and Metro-North commuter railroads, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is a primary catalyst for sustainability in the largest metropolitan area in North America. This position is part of an internal management consulting group focused on operational efficiency.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in government, transportation, or urban affairs, this could be for you. The alum who sent this position over got a master’s degree in City Planning and is excited to see applicants. Here’s a little more about it:

The Associate, Strategic Initiatives, Operational Effectiveness will support projects across the MTA family that align with the agency’s strategic priorities—specifically, to improve efficiency, service quality and overall performance.

These projects will contribute substantially to the MTA’s targets for recurring cost savings, which is a cornerstone of the MTA’s Financial Plan. The position conducts data collection and analysis, field observation, research, and modeling. These initiatives will facilitate optimized decision-making and resource allocation, as well as increase organizational efficiency and effectiveness through modernized business practices.

More details and apply HERE in Handshake.