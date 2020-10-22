Connect with Top Graduate International Relations Schools

These are great events to choose from where you can learn about four of the top International Relations Graduate Programs in the northeast. You will hear from alumni and admissions representatives from all of the programs.

The schools presenting will include:

• Columbia University – School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA)

• Georgetown University – Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service

• Johns Hopkins University – School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)

• Tufts University – The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

RSVP for the following dates:

October 27 at 7 am click HERE

November 17 at 9 pm click HERE

December 17 at 5:30 pm click HERE