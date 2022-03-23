Come meet FOUR inspiring alumni at the CCI Field Guide April 7-8 – Open to ALL students in ALL fields of study!

While these alumni may have majored in religion, they are all working in a variety of professional fields that will be of interest to students. They will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Religion Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, April 7

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Friday, April 8

One-on-one chats with alumni – to sign up, click the links below.

Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (unless otherwise stated below)

Location: Kitchel House and virtual

Confirmed panelists include:

Marie Clouquer ‘08.5 – Clinical Social Worker at McLean Hospital

Marie (9 am-noon in Kitchel House on Friday, 4/8)

Connect with Marie on Midd2Midd.

Sarah Elkhayat ‘10, Learning Specialist and Diversity and Equity Coordinator at The Packer Collegiate Institute

Sarah (9 am-noon on Friday, 4/8 – Virtual)

Matthew Weinert-Stein ‘14 – Strategy Insights and Planning Associate Consultant at ZS Associates

Matt (9 am-noon on Friday, 4/8 – Virtual)

Connect with Matthew on Midd2Midd.

Kai Wiggins ‘16.5 – Law student/Policy Analyst at Stanford University

Kai (10 am-noon on Friday, 4/8 – Virtual)