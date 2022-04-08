Meet inspiring alumni at the Geology Field Guide April 21-22 – Open to ALL students in ALL fields of study!

While these alumni may have majored in geology, they are all working in a variety of professional fields that will be of interest to students. They will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Geology Field Guide will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, April 21

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Friday, April 22

One-on-one chats with alumni.

Confirmed panelists include:

Cailey Condit ‘11 – Assistant Professor at University of Washington

Robyn Cook ‘02, Managing Hydrogeologist at GSI Water Solutions Inc.

Emily Dawson ‘08 – Manager at Deloitte Consulting

Kristoffer Falcones ‘14 – Platform Configuration Engineer at Esri