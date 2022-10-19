Meet inspiring alumni at the Neuroscience Field Guide November 3-4 – Open to ALL students in ALL fields of study!

While these alumni may have majored in neuroscience, they are working in a variety of professional fields that will be of interest to students. They will be joining us to discuss their career paths and how their major made an impact on their careers after Middlebury.

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major or degree?”

The Field Guide for Neuroscience Students will feature an alumni panel and one-on-one chats. At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, November 3

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: Hillcrest 103

Friday, November 4

One-on-One chats with alumni:

Sign up via the links below their names. Read alumni bios on our website at go/FieldGuide.