Connect with Midd Alums at the Physics Field Guide October 1-2 – Check Out Where They are Working Today!

On Thursday, October 1st, alumni will be joining us for the PHYSICS FIELD GUIDE.

Join Paul Hess and our five alumni guests for the alumni panel Thursday, October 1st at 5:30 p.m. to hear how they went from campus to career!

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my physics major?”

Though virtual, this event will allow you to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Career Panel, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, October 2, 2020

Alumni will meet virtually with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Learn more about the alumni participants.

NASSER ALIDOUST ‘10

Quantum Research Scientist

Amazon Web Services

available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

BRIAN AMBRETTE ‘02

Senior Climate Resilience Coordinator

Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, State of Maine

available 10/2 from 9:00-10:20 AM

ELIZABETH DeWITT ‘04

Staff Physician, Cardiology/Electrophysiology

Boston Children’s Hospital

available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

LUCIENNE “LUCIE” IDE ‘97

Founder and Chief Health Innovator

Rimidi

available 10/2 from 9:00 10:00 AM

EDWARD “TED” LESTER ‘05

Chief Technologist

AiRXOS

available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM

