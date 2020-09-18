Connect with Midd Alums at the Physics Field Guide October 1-2 – Check Out Where They are Working Today!

On Thursday, October 1st, alumni will be joining us for the PHYSICS FIELD GUIDE.
Join Paul Hess and our five alumni guests for the alumni panel Thursday, October 1st at 5:30 p.m. to hear how they went from campus to career!
They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my physics major?”
Though virtual, this event will allow you to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Career Panel, 5:30 p.m.
Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!
Friday, October 2, 2020
Alumni will meet virtually with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Learn more about the alumni participants.
NASSER ALIDOUST ‘10
Quantum Research Scientist
Amazon Web Services
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Nasser – (available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM)
Connect with Nasser in Midd2Midd.
BRIAN AMBRETTE ‘02
Senior Climate Resilience Coordinator
Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, State of Maine
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Brian – (available 10/2 from 9:00-10:20 AM)
ELIZABETH DeWITT ‘04
Staff Physician, Cardiology/Electrophysiology
Boston Children’s Hospital
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Elizabeth – (available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM)
LUCIENNE “LUCIE” IDE ‘97
Founder and Chief Health Innovator
Rimidi
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Lucie – (available 10/2 from 9:00 10:00 AM)
EDWARD “TED” LESTER ‘05
Chief Technologist
AiRXOS
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Ted – (available 10/2 from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM)
Connect with Ted in Midd2Midd.