Connect with Midd Alums at the Geography Field Guide April 15-16 – Check Out Where They are Working Today.

On Thursday, April 15th, alumni join us for the GEOGRAPHY FIELD GUIDE.

Join us for the career panel Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom to hear how these alumni went from campus to career!

They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Career Panel, 5:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!

Friday, April 16, 2021

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Check out the participating alumni below (read their bios on our website) and click the links below to schedule your chat.

JACK BALABAN ’12 – not available for one-on-ones

Geography

VP, Special Assistant to the CEO

Walker & Dunlop

JIA JUN LEE ’15 – Schedule one-on-one chat.

Geography

Research Analyst/Master in Public Affairs Candidate

World Bank/Princeton

MARTY SCHNURE ’10.5 – Schedule one-on-one chat.

Geography

Deputy Director, Cartography and Spatial Analysis

The Wilderness Society

HOPE STEGE ’04 – Schedule one-on-one chat.

Geography/Japanese Studies

Consultant

Boston Consulting Group

RACHEL STRONG ’08 – not available for one-on-ones

Geography

Agile Program Manager, Digital Transformation

Chevron