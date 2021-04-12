Connect with Midd Alums at the Geography Field Guide April 15-16 – Check Out Where They are Working Today.

On Thursday, April 15th, alumni join us for the GEOGRAPHY FIELD GUIDE.
Join us for the career panel Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom to hear how these alumni went from campus to career!
They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Career Panel, 5:00 p.m.
Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!
Friday, April 16, 2021
Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Check out the participating alumni below (read their bios on our website) and click the links below to schedule your chat.
JACK BALABAN ’12 – not available for one-on-ones
Geography
VP, Special Assistant to the CEO
Walker & Dunlop
JIA JUN LEE ’15 – Schedule one-on-one chat.
Geography
Research Analyst/Master in Public Affairs Candidate
World Bank/Princeton
MARTY SCHNURE ’10.5 – Schedule one-on-one chat.
Geography
Deputy Director, Cartography and Spatial Analysis
The Wilderness Society
HOPE STEGE ’04 – Schedule one-on-one chat.
Geography/Japanese Studies
Consultant
Boston Consulting Group
RACHEL STRONG ’08 – not available for one-on-ones
Geography
Agile Program Manager, Digital Transformation
Chevron