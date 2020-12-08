Our final Future Forward alumni interview for the semester is Andrew Savage ’03!

futureforward features several alumni and parents who are leaders in a variety of career fields, discussing their industry’s current environment, their perspective on the future outlook for that career field, and action steps students can take now to position themselves for entry into those career fields.

Check out the latest interview with Andrew Savage ’03, Member of the Founding Team and Head of Sustainability at Lime.

Over the last semester, we have launched interviews with the following alumni:

Check out Andrew’s videos this week and then check out the FULL series at: