CCI sponsored and funded virtual summer internship with Team4Tech – Application deadline April 1.

This is a great opportunity for students interested in international development, education and/or tech! Don’t miss out on this unique summer internship!

For the fifth summer, CCI is partnering with Team4Tech to provide a unique opportunity for Middlebury students.



Team4Tech works to advance the quality of education in developing countries by connecting technology volunteers and solutions with high impact non-profit organizations.



This summer, T4T is offering a virtual internship opportunity to a team of students to work with several of their nonprofit partners in Sub-Saharan Africa. Students who want to gain real world skills in helping to devise and deliver remote solutions to educational NGOs will find the internship valuable.